Universal Windows Platform (UWP)

0 answers

UWP Desktop App Activation of Release builds (x64/x86) from visual studio 2022 fails

When running the release version of the UWP App build from Visual studio 2022 , get the below activation error. Unable to activate Windows Store app ''xxxxxx". The activation request failed with error 'Operation not supported. Unknown error:…

asked 2023-01-06T12:12:51.653+00:00 by
DotNET Fan 26 Reputation points
commented 2023-01-14T05:26:17.36+00:00 by
DotNET Fan 26 Reputation points
1 answer

Migrate UWP App to MAUI Windows: Error after update with MSIX

I currently have a Xamarin Forms UWP App in the Microsoft Store. In the next months I want to update it to MAUI. For testing purposes and ensuring that all stored data are still available within the app, I want to simulate the Update of the Xamarin…

Xamarin
.NET MAUI
asked 2022-09-09T10:33:57.39+00:00 by
Reinhard Lackner 1 Reputation point
commented 2023-01-14T00:51:56.46+00:00 by
vagisha nidhi 0 Reputation points
1 answer

UWP Vpn AddProfileFromObjectAsync always return "other" error

I'm trying to create a new VPN profile in a universal windows app. I am using this API. public async void connect() { var connectionProfile = new VpnNativeProfile { AlwaysOn…

Windows 10 Network
asked 2023-01-08T16:24:12.667+00:00 by
Vlad Lopatynets 1 Reputation point
edited a comment 2023-01-13T20:58:43.01+00:00 by
Peter Smith 406 Reputation points Microsoft Employee
1 answer

How to make UWP app window always visible when calling Launcher.LaunchUriAsync Api?

Hi Guys, There's a button in my uwp app. When I click the button, the app will execute some business logic and then call the Launcher.LaunchUriAsync api to open the specific url in the default browser. When I finished the operations in the browser, I…

asked 2023-01-13T09:01:14.86+00:00 by
Xie Steven 596 Reputation points
answered 2023-01-13T18:12:06.1433333+00:00 by
Castorix31 64,586 Reputation points
1 answer

How to enable gapless playback using UWP MediaPlayer?

According to the docs, using MediaPlaybackList will enable gapless playback but only when there's proper metadata in the MP3 file. Clearly, it means that any random MP3 file will not automatically have gapless playback. So my question is, what exactly is…

Windows API - Win32
asked 2021-06-07T05:01:08.313+00:00 by
kidjenius 1 Reputation point
answered 2023-01-13T18:03:50.37+00:00 by
kidjenius 1 Reputation point
1 answer

How to make browser launched with fullscreen mode when calling Launcher.LauncherUriAsync?

Hi Guys, I'm using Launcher.LauncherUriAsync API to launch the specific url in the default browser. I want to the browser start in full-screen mode. How to get this target? Currently, the system default browser is IE11. Thanks, Steven

asked 2023-01-13T06:45:02.58+00:00 by
Xie Steven 596 Reputation points
edited an answer 2023-01-13T08:25:42.71+00:00 by
Junjie Zhu - MSFT 5,461 Reputation points
0 answers

uwp's ToggleSwitch is unable to respond to tapped event

I find a bug in UWP when using toggleswitch, The code is as follows:

asked 2023-01-13T07:22:57.8566667+00:00 by
华 张 136 Reputation points
0 answers

UWP CreateOutputReport failed to create report ID

The following code has an error, System. Exception: "The data is invalid. The specified report type is not present. What is the reason? Error statement： var outputReport = hiddevice.CreateOutputReport(0);  The handle was opened, but the output…

C#
asked 2023-01-13T03:54:22.5666667+00:00 by
yu chen 0 Reputation points
commented 2023-01-13T06:27:53.75+00:00 by
Junjie Zhu - MSFT 5,461 Reputation points
0 answers

Trying to open a device using HidDevice FromIdAsync in UWP always returns null unless using FileAccessMode.Read

I can confirm that my HID device can have read and write capabilities, because this has been verified in WPF application, where one Endpoint can read and the other can read and write. I thought it might be a permissions issue, but I defined almost…

asked 2022-12-06T12:36:23.19+00:00 by
Victor Chen 101 Reputation points
edited a comment 2023-01-13T03:15:03.11+00:00 by
Victor Chen 101 Reputation points
1 answer

Error to play Audio MediaPlayerElement in UWP/C#

Sometimes I cought the error when I play an .ogg audio: MediaPlayerFailedEventArgs.ExtendedErrorCode.Message: Activate failed to create mediasink. Call OutputNode::GetUINT32(MF_TOPONODE_MAJORTYPE) for more information. (Exception from HRESULT:…

C#
asked 2022-08-23T16:03:10.607+00:00 by
Anderson Cavalcante 21 Reputation points
answered 2023-01-12T09:24:08.5366667+00:00 by
JDilrew 0 Reputation points
1 answer

Is there any way to trigger based on process close/exit event in UWP background app?

I want to have logic that triggers right before my UWP process is exited or gracefully killed. Is there anything that may accomplish what I wish to do? Or is this impossible in the UWP environment? I know there exists a trigger for…

asked 2023-01-11T20:42:37.2433333+00:00 by
Tyler Fonzi 1 Reputation point
edited an answer 2023-01-12T08:42:07.9666667+00:00 by
Roy Li - MSFT 26,051 Reputation points
1 answer

Launch screen snipping problems

Dear Support, I have an issue while using Launch screen snipping in my UWP application. I am working on a drawing app for myself, and I would like to use images that has been snipped from my screen, but without background. I am using clipboard as a…

asked 2022-12-15T09:01:44.887+00:00 by
Király Csaba 1 Reputation point
commented 2023-01-12T08:15:27.45+00:00 by
Junjie Zhu - MSFT 5,461 Reputation points
0 answers

Is it possible to remove the voice command for a Cell element on HoloLens with Xamarin ?

Good afternoon ! I'm working on a Xamarin application for HoloLens which contains TableViews with Cells on them. The structure of these Cells looks like this : <ViewCell AutomationId="No command"> <Grid> …

Xamarin
HoloLens Development
asked 2023-01-03T14:05:17.717+00:00 by
Guillaume Dewaghe 21 Reputation points
edited the question 2023-01-12T05:55:52.7533333+00:00 by
Roy Li - MSFT 26,051 Reputation points
1 answer One of the answers was accepted by the question author.

Why does the UWP app disable the loopback network by default?

Hi Guys, I'm developing the UWP app for sideloading. The app will request the localhost ap server. When my customers install the app for the first time, they do not known enable the network loopback, then app always send http request timeout. Why does…

asked 2023-01-11T06:12:05.3166667+00:00 by
Xie Steven 596 Reputation points
accepted 2023-01-12T01:54:42.47+00:00 by
Xie Steven 596 Reputation points
1 answer

UWP user control Navigate to a page with panel display

I have a Navigation View with default panel display mode On the pages I use user controls I am trying to figure out a way to Navigate to a Page with the panel display from a user control On the pages I use the following with no issues …

asked 2023-01-07T15:02:33.473+00:00 by
Paul Ryan 291 Reputation points
answered 2023-01-11T12:18:41.5266667+00:00 by
Paul Ryan 291 Reputation points
1 answer One of the answers was accepted by the question author.

Is it possible to use powershell command to enable file access option in windows settings?

Hello, I'm developing a business UWP app for sideloading. The app will read and write to the file which is out of the App domain. For example, the file path is c:\\folder1\\1.txt I followed the document File access permissions, and add the…

asked 2022-11-25T02:08:45.34+00:00 by
Xie Steven 596 Reputation points
edited a comment 2023-01-11T10:52:06.3266667+00:00 by
Király Csaba 1 Reputation point
0 answers

[UWP] PropertyChanged doesn't work if binding on ResourceDictionary

What we want to do: 1. Implement some textblock styles on a spearated ResourceDictionary.xaml (x:bind is not supported) 2. These textblock styles' FontSize can binding an object's property 3. The object can notify PropertyChanged and the…

asked 2023-01-10T11:27:34.767+00:00 by
Ben 1 Reputation point
commented 2023-01-11T10:09:12.3366667+00:00 by
Junjie Zhu - MSFT 5,461 Reputation points
1 answer One of the answers was accepted by the question author.

[UWP][XAML] Get GIF Image information from on Screen KeyBoard of Windows 11

Hello, Is it possible to get gif image information, for example image filepath, from on screen keyboard gif selection? I can have keydown event in UWP, but all the information I can get is Ctrl+v was clicked from callback argument. But can not get…

asked 2023-01-04T13:22:19.447+00:00 by
Md. Niaz Mahmud 21 Reputation points
edited a comment 2023-01-11T07:29:25.0233333+00:00 by
Roy Li - MSFT 26,051 Reputation points
2 answers One of the answers was accepted by the question author.

UWP Create desktop shortcut after install from store

I want to create a Desktop shortcut of my Application after installing from the store... it is possible in UWP?

asked 2019-12-16T07:03:29.927+00:00 by
MangoApps 91 Reputation points
edited an answer 2023-01-11T06:29:23.02+00:00 by
Melaney Petty 0 Reputation points
1 answer

Listen to two (or more) properties

Hello, I am binding TextBox to UserControl myUserControl.DataContext = myTextBox; myUserControl.Height should be calculated and changed every time when myTextBox.FontSize or myTextBox.FontFamily changes. How to do such behavior. I dont…

asked 2023-01-06T20:44:00.14+00:00 by
BitSmithy 1,236 Reputation points
commented 2023-01-11T06:11:16.1266667+00:00 by
Roy Li - MSFT 26,051 Reputation points