Join our experts as they provide tips, tricks, and strategies for preparing for a Microsoft Certification exam. Our exam prep videos will help you identify the key knowledge and skills measured on the exam and how to allocate your study time. Each video segment corresponds to a major topic area on the exam. Our trainer will point out objectives that many test takers find difficult. In these videos, we include example questions and answers with explanations. We recommend that you watch these videos after you have completed training or had some practice. However, you can watch them at any point in your certification journey. We also provide additional exam preparation resources.