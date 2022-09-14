Join our experts as they provide tips, tricks, and strategies for preparing for a Microsoft Certification exam. Our exam prep videos will help you identify the key knowledge and skills measured on the exam and how to allocate your study time. Each video segment corresponds to a major topic area on the exam. Our trainer will point out objectives that many test takers find difficult. In these videos, we include example questions and answers with explanations. We recommend that you watch these videos after you have completed training or had some practice. However, you can watch them at any point in your certification journey. We also provide additional exam preparation resources.
Shows
Discover thousands of hours of fun, authentic, and informative original programming from Microsoft technical experts.
Featured
In this first video of a full Intro to C# video series, Scott Hanselman and Kendra Havens review the basics of C# from building a simple Hello World application to knowing about Object Oriented Programming with Microsoft experts!
Popular
Microsoft’s original mission was to put a computer on every desk and in every home. These days we dont just have computers on every desk and in every home, instead we have computers all around us – in our pockets, on our wrists, in our kitchen appliances, and in our living room. We’ve moved from personal computing to ubiquitous computing. We no longer interact with a keyboard and mouse, we use our hands, our bodies, our voice.
In this month’s .NET beginner series, get a full introduction to build native, cross-platform desktop and mobile apps with .NET! Come to learn something new and leave with something that we all built, together, live with experts! Streaming LIVE on Learn TV!
Gary Pretty is back to announce some very significant updates to Power Virtual Agents made at (#MSBuild!) Specifically, a new unified authoring canvas (bringing together PVA and Bot Composer into a single native canvas) and new native telephony capabilities.
In this episode of Data Exposed, Shireen Bahadur, Chuck Heinzelman, and Anna Hoffman will walk us through what Synapse Link for SQL is and how easily you can replicate data into your target dedicated SQL pool.
Beginner's series
.NET Multi-platform App UI (.NET MAUI) is a framework for building modern, multi-platform, natively compiled iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows apps using C# and XAML in a single codebase. In this video series you will learn how to get started with .NET MAUI, C#, and Visual Studio to build your very first cross-platform desktop and mobile app.
Azure Database for MySQL is a fully managed open-source database that offers a 48% cost savings over an on-premise MySQL database with built-in data encryption, intelligent performance recommendations, zone redundant high availability to ensure zero data loss, and an intuitive user experience.
Entity Framework Core is a modern object-database mapper for .NET. It simplifies working with various databases (including Azure Cosmos DB, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, and SQLite) using strongly-typed .NET objects and support for LINQ. This intro video series will walk you getting started with EF, building an ASP.NET Core Web Apps with EF Core, and performance tips to help you along the way!
Thanks for checking out Microsoft's Java for beginner series! Microsoft employees from locations around the world have come together to share their knowledge of Java and highlight what you can do with this exceptional language. Microsoft’s mission statement is “to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.”, and we hope this series of short videos inspires and empowers you as you learn about Java.
