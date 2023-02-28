Tutorial: Using the hierarchyid Data Type
Applies to: SQL Server Azure SQL Database Azure SQL Managed Instance
This tutorial is intended for users who are experienced with Transact-SQL, but are new to the hierarchyid data type.
What You Will Learn
This tutorial is divided into two lessons:
Lesson 1: Converting a Table to a Hierarchical Structure
In this lesson, you take an existing employee table that is structured as a parent/child hierarchy and move the data into a new table that represents the hierarchy by using the hierarchyid data type. This lesson requires the
AdventureWorks2022 sample database.
Lesson 2: Creating and Managing Data in a Hierarchical Table
In this lesson, you create a table by using the hierarchyid data type to represent the hierarchy structure. Then, you manipulate the data in the table by using the hierarchical methods.
Requirements
Your system must have the following installed:
Any edition of SQL Server 2008 (10.0.x) or later.
Either SQL Server Management Studio or Management Studio Express.
Internet Explorer 6 or a later version.
See Also
Tutorial: Getting Started with the Database Engine
Tutorial: Writing Transact-SQL Statements
hierarchyid Data Type Method Reference
Hierarchical Data (SQL Server)
hierarchyid (Transact-SQL)
Feedback
Submit and view feedback for