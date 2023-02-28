Table of contents

Tutorial: Using the hierarchyid Data Type

02/28/2023

Applies to: SQL Server Azure SQL Database Azure SQL Managed Instance

This tutorial is intended for users who are experienced with Transact-SQL, but are new to the hierarchyid data type.

What You Will Learn

This tutorial is divided into two lessons:

Lesson 1: Converting a Table to a Hierarchical Structure

In this lesson, you take an existing employee table that is structured as a parent/child hierarchy and move the data into a new table that represents the hierarchy by using the hierarchyid data type. This lesson requires the AdventureWorks2022 sample database.

Lesson 2: Creating and Managing Data in a Hierarchical Table

In this lesson, you create a table by using the hierarchyid data type to represent the hierarchy structure. Then, you manipulate the data in the table by using the hierarchical methods.

Requirements

Your system must have the following installed:

Any edition of SQL Server 2008 (10.0.x) or later.

Either SQL Server Management Studio or Management Studio Express.

Internet Explorer 6 or a later version.

